Logo Signs Launch Deals

Viacom’s gay-themed digital network, Logo, has inked carriage deals with Charter, Cablevision and satellite service DirecTV. The deals will put Logo in 13 million homes when it launches tomorrow, June 30, according to a representative for the network. DirecTV will carry Logo in its Total Choice Plus and Total Choice Premiere monthly subscription packages on channel 263.

Logo, which will target members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, had postponed its launch date from February to buy time to increase its distribution. Prior to the most recent deals, the MTV Networks channel had inked carriage deals with Adelphia, Time Warner, RCN, and Massachusetts-based Atlantic Broadband.