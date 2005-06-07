Logo Names Marketing Maven

Logo, MTV’s soon-to-launch gay network, has named Kristin Frank to the newly created post of SVP, multi-platform distribution and marketing. Frank, a 10-year vet of MTV Networks, will oversee the extension of Logo’s product and brand into various delivery platforms, as well as oversee off-channel marketing.

Frank was most recently Regional VP, Northeast region, for MTV Networks, overseeing distribution and marketing for 25 networks and 27 brands and negotiating carriage with regional and national cable companies.

She also created MTVN affiliate sales and marketing national distribution strategy for MTV, MTV2, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, and 10 digital music channels.

Frank joined the company in 1995 as a sales manager for the Central Region.

Ad-supported Logo, which programs to the gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgendered audience, is set to launch June 30.

