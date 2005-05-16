Logo Launching News Service

Upcoming gay network Logo has partnered with gay magazine publisher LPI Media to develop an online news service, as well as a series of specials, set to bow when the channel launches in June.

LPI and Logo will launch a news service on the network’s web site, LOGOonline.com, featuring content supplied by the editors of LPI's gay/lesbian newsmagazine, The Advocate.

LPI, which also publishes Out and The Out Traveler, will develop and produce at least five programs a year for the MTV-owned network, the first of which will air fourth quarter 2005.

Content will come from LPI’s magazines, which focus on gay news, fashion, style, trends, the arts and travel.

Logo, headed up by MTV Networks Music Group Entertainment President Brian Graden, expects to have 10 million U.S. subs by its June 30 launch.

It has amassed more than 1,000 hours of programming, including acquired movies and series as well as originals.

Cornerstone originals will include first-person documentary series Momentum, scripted comedy/drama Noah’s Arc, reality series Open Bar and travel show Out and About.

The ad-supported network will also present the first-ever telecast of the GLAAD Media Awards July 24, previewing it with a week’s worth of programming including profiles of past winners, a documentary on the awards, interstitial interviews with actors and filmmakers, and previously honored films.