Logo: It's Got Cher, Babe

MTV Networks’ upstart gay network, Logo, is partnering with. among others, Cher and Chastity Bono, Alan Cummings and Real World producers Bunim-Murray for its inaugural programming slate.

Cummings will host cabaret show, The Alan Cummings Experience; Cher and Chastity Bono will executive produce Family Outing, which documents celebrities’ coming-out stories. Fantastic Voyage, from Bunim Murray, is a reality show set aboard a seven-day Caribbean cruise for gays.

Other series include wedding reality show My Fabulous Gay Wedding and Chelsea Boys, an animated series based on a comic strip about gay life in New York City.

MTV and VH1’s entertainment whiz Brian Graden is directing the programming for the new channel, which plans to launch Feb. 17, 2005.



Along with original series, LOGO is amassing a gay-themed film library that includes The Birdcage, Philadelphia, Kissing Jessica Stein and My Own Private Idaho. They’ll also buy smaller made-for-TV movies and documentaries.



Other Viacom and MTV Networks channels are pitching in, too. CBS News and MTV News will assist on a newsmagazine, a TV Land special will highlight gay influence on television, and VH1 is creating The Big Gay 100, the top people, places and things in gay culture.

LOGO is also in development talks with big-name creators like The Reagans producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, and comedian Sandra Bernhard.

