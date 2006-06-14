Logo Greenlights Four Series
By Anne Becker
Military members, a Texas family and a gay ghost are some of the characters featured in four new original series being developed for Logo, MTV Networks' channel targeting the lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender (LGBT) audience. The network has greenlighted development on one new drama, two new comedies and a reality series.
Shows currenty in development:
The Service, an hour-long drama about the lives of LGBT men and women on an active military base by the Pacific Ocean.
Sordid Lives: The Series, a half-hour comedy prequel to the play and cult film Sordid Lives, about a kooky Texas family.
The Gay Ghost, a half-hour sitcom about a conservative family who moves to San Francisco and finds a gay ghost in the closet of their new home.
Reconnection, a half-hour reality series about LGBT participants who confront loved ones who have disowned them.
