Logo Goes For Laughs

Logo will launch original comedy series, Wisecrack, later this summer.

MTV’s gay network, which launches June 30, plans six half-hour episodes of the stand-up show featuring performances from Judy Gold, Alec Mapa, Vicki Shaw and Miss Coco Peru among others. The series was filmed for Logo at West Hollywood popular gay bar/coffee shop, The Abbey.

The network also snapped up 13 episodes of The Graham Norton Effect and an hour-long Norton special from sister MTV Network Comedy Central, in addition to two variety/talk shows from the UK featuring the openly gay Irish comedian, comedy specials from Margaret Cho and Suzanne Westenhoefer and others, and episodes of stand-up series, Comedy Central Presents.