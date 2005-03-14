Logo Draws Fresh Face

In a rare move, MTV Networks is bringing in an outsider to run startup gay network, Logo, which is scheduled to launch in June. The programmer has picked ad-agency executive Lisa Sherman to serve as SVP/GM. She is currently an SVP at Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos, which is part of giant ad group Interpublic.

Sherman has no experience running TV networks and—according to the notice of her 2003 commitment ceremony in the New York Times—has been working in business development and account management at Hill, Holliday rather than the creative side. But Sherman convinced MTV President and Logo President Brian Graden that she could succeed in Logo's delicate mission of galvanizing the often fractious gay audience around the network without alienating straight potential viewers. She starts in April.