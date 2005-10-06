Logo Buys FremantleMedia's Fingersmith
Viacom's gay and lesbian-targeted channel, Logo, has bought the rights to period drama Fingersmith from FremantleMedia.
The film, about two women, a pickpocket (or "fingersmith") and an heiress, whose lives intersect with "terrifying consequences."
The ad-supported Logo has about 18 million subscribers.
