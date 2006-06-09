Logo Acquires Three Websites

Logo, MTV Networks' channel targeting the gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender community, has acquired three Websites - 365Gay.com, AfterEllen.com and AfterElton.com.

Entertainment sites AfterEllen.com and AfterElton.com, which program to lesbian and gay male audiences, respectively - were acquired through their owner Erosion Media, which programs several Websites aimed at gays and lesbians.

365Gay.com, a news sites targeting the LGBT community, will be melded with LOGOonline.com's existing news content, which includes reports from CBS News.

Bravo, the NBC Universal cable network that has become known for its popularity within the gay community, plans to launch a gay-targeting Website of its own - OutzoneTV.com - this summer. The broadband site comes out of a partnership between Bravo and gay-targeted media/entertainment company PlanetOut, whose Websites include Gay.com, PlanetOut.com.