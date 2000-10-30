Logo à-go-go



The Burlington Free Press has issued a front-page apology for airbrushing out the logo of WCAX-TV Burlington, Vt., from coffee mugs positioned in front of three

gubernatorial candidates. The photo, which had run previously unretouched, was taken at a debate the station co-sponsored. Last week, however, the picture accompanied a poll conducted by the paper and WPTZ-TV there. WCAX-TV said it had no reason to believe its rival had a hand in the photo's alteration. The newspaper said the error was against policy. WCAX-TV News Director Marselis Parsons said staffers were reminded of CBS' digitally obliterating an NBC logo from a billboard last New Year's Eve.