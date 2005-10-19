LodgeNet Makes Room For ESPN HD

ESPN has reached an agreement with LodgeNet Entertainment to deliver ESPN and ESPN2 HD to hotel rooms outfitted with HD plasma and LCD screens. ESPN’s two networks join HBO HD and HDNet and a slate of HD pay-per-view content and local broadcast network signals on the LodgeNet HD service.

“Sports is among the most desired types of in-room entertainment and can be a totally absorbing experience when enjoyed with the crystal clear picture, widescreen format and premium sound of HDTV,” said LodgeNet President and CEO Scott Petersen.