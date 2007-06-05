LodgeNet Gets Hi-Def Content from NBCU

Hotel television provider LodgeNet Entertainment has signed a multi-year licensing deal with NBC Universal that will make high-definition movies from the Universal film studio available on LodgeNet's video-on-demand platform.

The deal includes NBCU's approval of LodgeNet’s in-room high-definition (HD) technology solution, which uses the "Pro:Idiom" content security system developed by TV set manufacturer LG Electronics, to protect NBCU's premium content throughout the hotel video distribution chain.

High-definition movies from Universal that will be served to HD-capable LodgeNet client hotels include Hot Fuzz and Georgia Rule. All Universal titles will feature LodgeNet’s "PowerPlay" media playback controls, providing Pause, Skip and Save (bookmarking) flexibility.

"This agreement marks a new phase in our long and valued relationship with Universal," said Steve Truckenmiller, LodgeNet Senior Vice President Programming & Content Management, in a statement. "Universal has a strong slate of titles for hotel release during the summer travel season that will be even more compelling to guests when offered in high-definition."