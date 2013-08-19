LocusPoint Closes On $20 Mil Low Power New York Station
LocusPoint Networks has closed on a deal to acquire WDVB, a low power station licensed to Edison, N.J. and broadcasting in the New York DMA, for $20 million. The seller was Edison Broadcasting. Deepak Viswanath is a partner at Edison.
Ravi Potharlanka and Bill deKay are co-founders of LocusPoint. Late last year, LocusPoint paid $1.25 million for low-power WRCF Orlando.
Patrick Communications brokered the deal.
