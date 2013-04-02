Lockwood Broadcast Acquires WCWG Greensboro
Lockwood Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire WCWG
Greensboro from TTBG LLC. Terms for the CW in DMA No. 46 were not revealed.
The transaction is subject to FCC approval.
"We feel WCWG is a perfect fit for Lockwood
Broadcasting," said Dave Hanna, Lockwood president.
"Growth is our mode -- we've now doubled in size since
2011 -- and we will continue to seek out and acquire television properties that
complement our business."
Lockwood owns stations in Knoxville,
Charleston-Huntington, Huntsville-Decatur and Sherman-Ada.
TTBG had acquired WCWG from New World TV Group in a $260 million group deal
2009.
