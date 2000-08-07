Lockheed Martins takeover of Comsat won FCC approval,
Lockheed Martin's takeover of Comsat won FCC approval, the last federal nod needed to close the deal. Comsat is the U.S. signatory to the international satellite consortium, Intelsat, which TV networks use to transmit programming across the country. Since September, Lockheed has held a 49% stake in Comsat. In March, Congress eliminated restrictions barring Martin from acquiring all of Comsat.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.