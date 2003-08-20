Localism study puts NASA ruling in question

The fate of affiliates' demand for a Federal Communications Commission

crackdown on network contract-negotiation tactics was cast in doubt Wednesday

morning when chairman Michael Powell indicated that rules governing

network/affiliate relations would be examined in an upcoming inquiry on

improving localism in TV and radio.

Afterward, an FCC staffer said it is unclear how the new inquiry will affect

an ongoing petition by the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance -- there's been

no decision on whether it should be acted upon now or incorporated into the new

proceeding.

Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. president and NASA chairman Alan Frank said the

prospect of further delay would be "distressing."

NASA officials called on the FCC to rule now rather than folding it into an

inquiry that won't be completed for up to two years.

"Our petition already has been in his office for

two-and-a-half years," Frank said. "Our position is that network behavior is

inconsistent with the existing rules and the FCC should enforce the existing

rules."