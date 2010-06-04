Local TV Taps StorerTV for Program Management

Station group Local TV LLC, which owns 17 stations in mid-sized markets and manages two others for Tribune, has chosen StorerTV's SIMS (Storer Information Management System) tool to handle program management at eleven of its stations.

SIMS is designed to help broadcast stations, cable networks and group owners manage the scheduling, rights and finances of programming contracts, and counts some 280 customers including a number of cable networks and Big-Four broadcast affiliates. SIMS software and CorporateXpress module will be implemented in eleven Local TV stations across nine markets this year.

"We tried reinventing the wheel for a while, but it didn't quite roll," said Local TV COO Pam Taylor in a statement. "SIMS does it better than anyone, so we went with the best."