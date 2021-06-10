Local TV Stations Core Ad Revenues Seen Rising 5.4% in 2021, BIA Says
Total revenue to hit $19.4 billion in 2022
After a 23.1% drop in 2020, television station core advertising revenues--over the air sales excluding political commercials--are expected to rebound 5.4% in 2021, according to BIA Advisory Services.
Driven by $4.4 billion in political advertising, stations had $19.7 million in revenues in 2020, including 1.4 billion in digital revenues. That will drop to $16.4 billion in 2021, including $1.5 billion in digital revenue and jump up to $19.4 billion, including $1.6 billion in digital in 2022, another election year..
“This past year demonstrated that local television stations are doing the right thing by continuing to strengthen their digital and multi-media sales efforts,” said Mark Fratrik, senior VP and chief economist at BIA Advisory Services. “They also need to continue to develop strategies that incorporate over-the-top (OTT) sales to reach specific audiences, while simultaneously reaching the broader local viewers. OTT increasingly is becoming a competitive and complementary advertising platform for local television station operators.”
Fratrik pointed to several categories that will help stations rebound, including consumer lending and mortgages, up 45% in 2021 to more than $2 billion in over-the-air and digital online spending.
Clothing store advertising will also jump nearly 45% to nearly $4.3 billion in 2021.
Auto and direct property insurance spending is expected to grow 33% to $4.3 billion and direct health and media insurance carriers are seen spending 2.3 billion, up 29%.
Fratrik noted that there’s concern that the Summer Olympics might be impacted by COVID in Japan. If the games go forward, estimates for TV advertising will increase, he said.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.