Local TV News Vet Schwartz Publishes Memoir

Matthew Schwartz, longtime TV news reporter, has published the memoir Confessions of an Investigative Reporter, which he describes as “what viewers don’t see on local newscasts and why they don’t see it.”

Schwartz retired from his position at KVOA Tucson June 17. He was previously a reporter at WUTR Utica (NY), WXEX and WWBT Richmond, WEWS Cleveland, WWOR New York and WFTS Tampa.

His more memorable stories include an interview with “Son of Sam” David Berkowitz, the trials of mobster John Gotti and reports from Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attacks.

He also interviewed Donald Trump several times, well before he became president.

Schwartz said the lie order happened at WWOR in 2002. He interviewed Trump several times in the ‘80s and ‘90s, typically in the lobby of Trump Tower, because Schwartz said Trump liked the attention of passers-by. “He also could never admit he was wrong or say he’s sorry about anything,” said Schwartz.

Koehler Books is the publisher of the 260-page book. Press materials describe Confessions of an Investigative Reporter as “a no-holds barred book about Schwartz’ battles with management, police and politicians. It’s not only for news viewers, it’s for everyone who cares about their community, corruption and justice. It is especially timely in that it includes fake news, about how Schwartz was ordered to lie on TV and why he did. He also writes about his personal failures in an extraordinarily candid way.”

Bob Dotson, former correspondent on the Today show, called the book “a fascinating look behind the media mirror that reflects celebrity and power.” He added, “Matthew Schwartz has spent his long career shining a light in the shadows, uncovering compelling stories. The shortest distance between two people is a great story. This one is incredible, like a friend you won’t want to leave.”