Local TV News Minority Staffing Flat

Minorities constituted about a quarter of staffers in local TV newsrooms last year, about even with the previous year.

In 2004, 21.2% of local TV news staff were minorities, compared with 21.8% in 2003, according to a new survey by the Radio-Television News Directors Association and Ball State University.

At English-language stations, minorities accounted for 19.5% of crews, down slightly from 19.8% last year, while in radio the number fell from 11.8% in 2003 to 7.9% in 2004, although the news was better for top management. The RTNDA says radio consolidation and shifts in radio respondents to the survey may account for the drop.

In TV, the number of minority news directors dropped from 12.5% in 2003 to 12% in 2004. In radio, that number increased from 8% to 11%.