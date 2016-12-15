Local TV Nabs Four duPont-Columbia Awards
Local TV news has made an impressive showing among 2017 duPont-Columbia winners, nabbing four of the nine awards given for investigative journalism.
The award-winning stations, all affiliated with or owned by NBC, are: Tegna’s WXIA Atlanta, for spotlighting both a problem with the 911 emergency system and promoting solutions; Media General’s KXAN in Austin, Texas, for documenting the police’s inaccurate racial profiling records; Dispatch Broadcast Group’s WTHR Indianapolis for exposing massive mismanagement and corruption at a popular charity; and NBC-owned WVIT in Hartford, Conn. for uncovering widespread home foundation failures.
Local radio also got nods, with public broadcasters Michigan Radio and NPR/Colorado Public Radio awarded for their investigative efforts. So did NBC News’ Dateline, CBS News, Public television’s Frontline and Nova.
