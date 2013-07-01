Local TV: Long an Ally, Now It's Family

RELATED: TribuneGrabs Local TV Group for $2.7 Billion

RecordConsolidation: Another $5 Billion to Go?

TheRise of the Station Super-Groups

Sinclair'sSpree Dazzles Street, Puzzles Stations

On the final day of the fourth quarter last year, Tribuneemerged from bankruptcy after four tumultuous years in restructuring

purgatory. On July 1, the first day of the third quarter, it announced an eye-popping

$2.72 billion acquisition of Local TV LLC -- a handsome batch of strong local

news players in markets No. 17 to 101.

From late 2011 to present, Sinclair was the talk of the

local TV world with its nearly $2 billion in station acquisitions. Then, in mid-June,

Gannettsucked up all the oxygen with its $2.2 billion grab of Belo.

Two weeks after that, Tribune sports the deal of the year crown as it welcomes

the likes of WJW Cleveland, KDVR Denver and KSTU Salt Lake City to its fold.

A single word has dominated the local TV world in 2013: scale.

The word was repeated frequently when Tribune brass

addressed investors hours after the announcement. "Our investment thesis

is simple," says Peter Liguori, Tribune president and CEO. "Scale

matters. Scale enhances all elements of our business: advertising, our

relationships with MVPDs and our network affiliates, better use of our

programming and local news content as well as spectrum."

Local TV was hatched out of a pair of acquisitions by Oak

Hill Capital: The nine-station New York Times Co. group for $575 million in

2007 and eight former Fox O&Os for $1.1 billion in 2008. Early in 2013, it

put the stations on the block, and the deadline for bids was June 21.

While some elements of the announcement were a shocker,

others were not. Tribune and Local TV have had a relationship almost since

Local TV was born. In 2008, Tribune and Local created "a third-party

broadcast management company which will provide shared services to all of the

stations Local TV and Tribune Company own," the companies said at a time.

Officially titled "The Other Company," the partnership also gave the

two outfits the buying power of a larger group.

The groups also have shared facilities and staff in St.

Louis and Denver. There are no other common TV markets between Tribune and

Local.

"They've kind of been joined at the hip for

years," says Bill Hague, senior VP at Frank N. Magid Associates.

"It's as easy as anything they could've done. It makes sense -- it's a

very good strategic move."

The deal awaits regulatory approval and is expected to close

by the end of the year.

It is a colossal one -- with a combined 42 stations in 33

markets, some 50 million TV homes and 1,300 hours a week of local news.

Reaching 41.1% of U.S. homes, according to Larry Wert, president of local

broadcasting, it would catapult Tribune ahead of CBS and Fox in terms of

station group reach. Only Ion reaches more households. Upon closing, notes

Tribune, the acquisition "will immediately transform Tribune into the country's

largest commercial TV station owner."

"This transaction shows a commitment to be a proactive

and innovative content and distribution company," says Wert. "We are

certainly not playing defense anymore."

Liguori and Wert both noted the affiliate diversity the deal

gives Tribune. While Tribune holds a large number of CW stations, Local TV

means seven more Fox affiliates, which would make Tribune the largest Fox

affiliate holder -- along with five CBS stations and a pair apiece of ABC and NBC

-- and less reliance on the CW.

The acquisition also gives Tribune a stronger presence in

battleground markets, such as Pennsylvania and Ohio where political dollars are

spent freely, and more leverage for its WGN America cable channel, which

Liguori mentioned often while addressing investors after the deal was

announced. A vastly expanded station group will spell more robust retrans

payments and more favorable channel positions for WGN America, which currently

reaches 75 million households.

Thanks to the so-called UHF discount, where the FCC counts

UHF stations' reach as a half-share against a group's ownership cap, Tribune --

below 30% by the FCC's count -- can continue to grow. "There are a number

of opportunities that have arisen and will continue to arise," said

Liguori. "We continue to look at broadcast stations that come up and are

available."

Liguori said Tribune will continue to invest in homegrown

programming, and made a point to remind investors to mark Arsenio Hall's return

to TV in September on their calendars; Arsenio

Hall will enjoy a larger and louder promotional platform with the

acquisition. The expanded footprint will enable Tribune to not only test shows

within the group, said Liguori, but sell the more successful ones to stations

outside the portfolio.

Tribune will continue the R&D it has been conducting for

years to grow a stable of homegrown fare, such as The Bill Cunningham Show, to air across its expanded footprint.

"Anything is possible," Wert says. "We're looking across all

dayparts."

Tribune's stock entered the day at $56.90 a share, and shot

to $62.50 a few hours later. It finished the day at $60.

When the deal closes, old friend Local TV will

officially be part of the Tribune family. "There was and is a

relationship," says Wert. "There's an understanding and a sensibility

and a feel for the current leadership and its plans. All in all, both sides saw

it as a great fit."