Local TV LLC Joins NAB

Local TV LLC has joined the National Association of

Broadcasters, the association said Monday.

Local TV LLC owns or manages 19 TV stations

from Salt Lake City to Richmond,

Va., including eight Fox affiliates it

acquired from News Corp. in 2008.

Local TV LLC is owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners, station management and a

consortium of bankers and lenders who, Local TV LLC proclaims proudly on its

Web site: "drank the Kool-Aid and are as enthusiastic about our future as

we are."

"We welcome our new broadcast members to NAB

and will work to ensure their voices are heard in Washington,"

said NAB CEO and President Gordon Smith in a

statement.