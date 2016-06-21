Local TV Honored With National Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association Tuesday announced its 2016 Edward R. Murrow national award winners, including large and small-market TV stations around the country.

WISC, Morgan Murphy Media’s CBS affiliate in Madison, Wisc., was awarded for overall excellence in the small market TV category. Also in that category, Fox-affiliate WVUE New Orleans had two wins – one for its series into remarkable spending by the city’s retirement board, and the other for its use of video showing the "Heart of Louisiana."

In the large market TV category, Canada’s CTV Vancouver captured the award for overall excellence. Tegna’s WXIA Atlanta, an NBC affiliate, won three awards for its continued coverage of fatal problems with the 911 system; investigative reporting into the Georgia backroom where state laws are born; and writing by Jaye Watson.

You can read the entire list of winners here.