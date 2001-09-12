Local TV engineers trapped in tower

Two WCBS-TV engineers who were located on the 103rd floor of the South Tower called on their cell phone to say they were trapped minutes before the building collapsed.

A WPIX-TV engineer, who had an office on the 110th floor of the the North Tower had still not been accounted for. A WNBC-TV technician housed on the 104th floor of the same building was in contact with the station immediately after the plane hit the building, but hadn't been heard from since.

"He was above where the plane landed so it was probably difficult to get out," a spokeswoman said.

- Michael Grotticelli