Local TV Up 1.2% in Q3

Local broadcast television revenues were up 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), compared to the same period last year. The uptick reflects the strong political advertising in the quarter.



Network TV was up 16.1% in the quarter and syndicated programming up 6.6%. All added up, it makes for a 9% gain for total broadcast television in the quarter.



For the first nine months of 2008, local broadcast TV was down 2%. Syndicated TV was up 9% and network TV was up 3.3%. Altogether, that spells a 1.9% total broadcast TV for the year, compared to the first nine months of 2007.



Among local advertisers, automotive was down 17.7% in the quarter, and car and truck dealers down 16.8%. Telecommunications was up 10% and financial was up 19.3%. Of course, political was through the roof--up over 1000%, compared to last year’s third quarter.



The TVB’s figures are based on estimates from TNS Media Intelligence.