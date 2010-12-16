Local Television Up 32% in Third Quarter

Local television ad revenues were up 31.7% in the third quarter, compared to the same quarter a year ago. That vastly outpaced network TV, which grew a modest 2.7% in the quarter, while syndicated TV was down 1.2%, according to a survey from TVB and Kantar Media.

In sum, the three segments showed a 12.5% increase in ad revenues.

Local TV benefited greatly from the abundant political monies spent at the local level. Station revenue was up 27% for the first three quarters of 2010, while network TV was up 6.6% and syndicated was down 8.3%.

Fully 22 of the top 25 ad categories were up at the local level, paced by automotive at 74.1% above the same quarter a year ago. Chrysler was up over 157% in the quarter, Ford Motor Dealers Association was up over 50%, and General Motors upped its spend 49%.

TVB President/CEO Steve Lanzano says automotive appears on course for a strong showing in 2011.