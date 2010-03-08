Local Talent Staying Local

KA

KE Wichita anchor Jeff Herndon seems like a logical candidate to

move out of DMA No. 69 on the way to bigger things. Talent scouts say Herndon,

who anchors the 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news for the Gray Television

station, has the sort of appeal that would play well on a larger stage: smooth

on the set and in the field, natural delivery, appealing looks and voice.

Herndon, who's 34, turned down a job with a network-owned

station in a Top 5 market a few years ago. He won't rule out a move in the

future, but for now he says he's more than happy to work in his hometown

market, for managers with local roots, and for a company that has been able to

avoid furloughs and bankruptcy amidst the miserable local TV economy the last

few years.

While anchors have for decades hopscotched the U.S. every few

years in pursuit of the next big contract, an increasing number-including

Herndon-are less eager to leave the safety of a smaller market.

"It used to be the norm to make a move just for the sake

of making a move," Herndon says. "But people are a lot more cautious about it

now. If it's not an ideal fit, they have no problem not making it."

Anchors, station executives and agents speak of a

landmark shift in local television. An increasing sentiment among on-air

talent, burned by layoffs and corporate instability the last few years, sees

them opting for the bird-in-hand nature of their current station-even if

greater exposure and pay may await in a larger market.

"I've always said, if you find the right market, stay

there. But they don't always listen to me," says Sandra Connell, president of

placement and coaching firm Talent Dynamics. "But what I'm seeing going on

around the country is, [anchors] are evaluating more, and a lot of them are

happy just to stay put."

HIRING

ONCE AGAIN

Talent scouts and agents have had a slow couple of years,

with numerous stations not filling vacated positions in the face of the

crippling recession. But as automotive advertising continues to pick up and

some $1.8 billion in political spending is forecasted to be added to local TV

coffers this year, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising, stations

have begun not only to fill talent positions but hire new anchors to helm

fledgling newscasts. Connell, for one, has 50 requests for talent on file right

now, more than double the 20 she had at the same point last year.

"There's been a break in the logjam the past few months,"

says WPXI Pittsburgh VP/General Manager Ray Carter, who tapped former WUSA

Washington anchor Todd McDermott for WPXI's morning news in January. "People

are hiring again."

But while the Top 10 markets have traditionally offered

anchor salaries reaching well into the seven figures, the great reset of the

local TV economy has resulted in more modest pay all around. An RTDNA/Hofstra University

survey revealed that reporters saw the biggest pay cuts in the local TV

business last year, with salaries down 13.3% year-over-year. Next-hardest-hit

were anchors, with an 11.5% paycheck paring. It was the first time the survey

reported an overall drop in TV salaries in the 15 years it has been conducted.

The study's authors said the "upper end of the food

chain" was most affected by sliced wages. With a narrower gap in pay between

large and smaller markets, anchors are less enticed to move to a job in the big

city. "It used to be, the bigger the market, the bigger the pay," says WFTV

Orlando News Director Bob Jordan. "It's not necessarily the case anymore."

With the recession sending major broadcasters

such as Tribune, Freedom Communications and Young Broadcasting stumbling into

bankruptcy protection, hiring managers say that anchors and reporters are

paying way more attention to the state of companies that might be their next

landing point. Whether a company has been through (or remains in) Chapter 11,

is mandating furloughs or has gone through heavy layoffs all play a bigger part

in an anchor's next career move-or a refusal

to move.

"People aren't just looking at the job and the station,"

says WNEM Flint-Saginaw VP/General Manager Al Blinke. "They're looking at the

company: Is it on the edge, or is it stable enough to take care of its people?

People are asking a lot more questions about the state of the company than they

used to."

Besides stable parents, reporters are also more

interested in a company's journalistic chops. Cuts to pay and personnel have

thinned the reporter herd considerably; what remains is an idealistic group

that's increasingly intent on doing solid "Big J" journalism, as one Top 10

market anchor puts it. Outfits with strong news reputations like Belo, Cox and

Hearst pop up on more wish lists than before, say some industry watchers, as

well as markets such as Austin, Seattle

and Boston that

are thought to have savvy viewers.

For many anchors, the anxiety about moving on and up is

rooted in matters as mundane as real estate. With much of the country's

homeowners still reeling from the recent mortgage crisis, local TV

professionals are often squeamish about the prospect of selling a house they

may have dramatically overpaid for after landing that fat contract in the more

lucrative days of local TV. "My ideal job candidate is a renter," quips WFTV's Jordan.

That trend is not limited to talent, with department

heads and general managers often suffering from the same strain of buyer remorse.

"They say they'd like to move, but just don't know if they can sell their

home," says Frank N. Magid VP of Talent Placement Services Barbara Frye. "It's

not as simple to get people to move as it once was."

SOME

THINGS NEVER CHANGE

Not everybody is buying into this better-safe

philosophy, however. As long as the country is divided into multiple television

markets, there will be anchors and reporters seeking bigger stages. Several

station insiders point out that it's a banner time for younger reporters to

land in a large market without toiling in a succession of midsize markets, as

the big-city stations frequently find the newbies' modest salary requirements

more in line with the new economics of station TV.

And many aspiring reporters still see moving every few

years as an essential part of their endgame toward the major-market anchor

desk. "Going from market to market is definitely something I see myself doing,"

says Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo senior Kayla Smith, a part-timer at KSBY. "I look

forward to the traditional moving up the pyramid."

Furthermore, multiple aspiring reporters say the parent

company still lags behind market size and job description on their job-seeking

wish list. "As far as looking at ownership groups in deciding where to jump, I

don't look at it much," says KNDU Kennewick, Wash., first-year reporter Chris

Hurst.

But for the more senior set, who have lived and perhaps

struggled through the current economic realities, they're doing considerable

homework before making a move, crunching the cost-of-living numbers and

scrutinizing job security issues-and increasingly deciding that the best career

move might be the one you never make.

"There's

so much uncertainty in the world we live in; people are cautious about taking

jobs in larger markets," says WNEM's Blinke. "I think they're seeing real value

in being the big fish in the small pond, instead of the small fish in the big

pond."