Local Spirit

The National Cable Television Association gave Community Spirit awards last week to cable systems and regional networks with the best local programming. Cox Communications Louisiana, New Orleans, won in the category of large cable operators; Comcast, Southfield, Mich., medium-size cable operators (50,000 to 150,000 customers); and Sunflower Cablevision, Lawrence, Kan., small systems (fewer than 50,000 customers). On the regional side, the panel of volunteer judges rated New England Cable News in Newton, Mass., the best news; Comcast SportsNet in Philadelphia took home the trophy for sports coverage; and Rainbow Media's MetroChannels in New York was tops in public affairs.