Local NY News Website Race Tightens

The competition among Websites for local news stations in the New York market grew tighter in the end of 2006. Of local stations WCBSTV.com saw the most dramatic growth, especially in the last quarter of the year. WNYW’s new Website MyFoxNY.com also saw a large boost since its inception earlier this year.

According to HBX Analytics/Hitbox WCBSTV showed a 100% increase in page views in July-December ’06 from July-December ’05. Further, the site showed an increase of 193% in monthly unique visitors year to year.

The other major TV news Websites in the market are WABC’s 7online.com and NY1.com, the website for Time Warner Cable’s local news channel.