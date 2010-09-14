Local News, Info Are Mobile DTV's Big Draws

Local news and weather is the most popular programming among

several hundred tire-kickers on mobile DTV in the Washington, D.C. area.

That is according to the 150 Sprint customers who turned in their

phones for specially modified Samsung Moment phones to tune into D.C. area TV

stations testing the service, which broadcasters hope will give them a piece of

the mobile video market.

Viewing by the test group turned out to be heaviest during the

work week, and includes "stealth viewing" says Open Mobile Video

Coalition (OMVC) Executive Director Anne Schelle, who cited a soap watcher on

her lunch break and a woman whose child's school event was sufficiently boring

that she opted for TV instead.

She said that most of the viewing appeared to be additive, with

folks extending their in-home viewing out of home, say, while on the morning

commute, or waiting in line at the grocery store. She also said that emergency

information was a key draw, citing spikes in use during the recent Discovery

Channel standoff in nearby Silver Spring, Md.

OMVC President and Ion Media CEO Brandon Burgess said in

announcing the midterm feedback from the sample group that it indicates that

live local programming is what viewers want most, which is the result broadcasters

are looking for since it separates their service from video services already

offered on smart phones.

The service is also being tested on netbooks and LG DVD players

through Oct. 30, bringing the total test group to about 350.

The Samsung Moment part of the test is over, and Schelle says the

users were reluctant to give up their phones with the DTV tuner chips.

The test was primarily about getting feedback to show advertisers

and others how people would use mobile TV service, rather than about the

technology, which is definitely a beta test and work in progress, Schelle

suggested.

OMVC's finding seemed to square with a just-released Pew research

study showing that local TV is still the news source of choice for a majority

of Americans.