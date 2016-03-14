Local Michigan TV Stations Holding Telethon for Flint Tuesday

Six local television stations in Michigan are coming together for the Flint Water Crisis: 4 Our Families telethon Tuesday to raise money for the Flint Child Health and Development Fund.

Established in January, the fund provides education, nutrition, medical intervention and other services. The telethon will run all day Tuesday from WDIV’s Detroit studios and at the Art Van Furniture store in Flint.

The stations taking part are as follows:

• WDIV, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Detroit

• WEYI, the NBC affiliate owned by Howard Stirk Holdings and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group covering the Saginaw/Flint/Bay City market

• WILX, Gray Television’s NBC affiliate covering Central Michigan

• WOOD, the NBC affiliate owned by Media General in Grand Rapids

• WWTV and WFQX, also known as 9&10, Heritage Broadcasting Group’s CBS and Fox affiliates for the northern Lower and eastern Upper Peninsulas of Michigan