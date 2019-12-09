Local Heroes
By B&C Staff
B+C salutes the finest performers in local television, including general managers, news director, multiplatform player and station group of the year.
Read about 2019's honorees below:
Station Group of the Year:Hearst Television
GM of the Year, Markets 1-25:Kathy Saunders, KDFW, Dallas-Fort Worth
GM of the Year, Markets 26-50:Tim Ingram, WVUE, New Orleans
GM of the Year, Markets 51+:Rich O'Dell, WLTX, Columbia (S.C.)
News Director of the Year:Helga Silva, WSCV, Miami
Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year:ABC-Owned Television Stations
