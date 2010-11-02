Local Elections 2010: WTVG Anchoring From Field Today

WTVG Toledo is anchoring from the various polling stations around the market today, a new Election Day strategy for the ABC O&O. Typically, the station anchors from the studio, with reporters adding voter perspective from the field. But News Director Brian Trauring says the new setup, featured in today's noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts, offers a better read on the voter sentiment that is expected to cause major upheaval among elected offices today.

"We really want to focus on what's driving voters," he says. "We're focusing more on the voice of voters than what the candidates are doing today-it gives us a better feel for what's actually going on in the precincts."

WTVG's news management met with the local Board of Elections executive director to determine which polling sites would offer the best read on the market, in terms of diversity of the populace and the range of issues pertinent to people in this vital battleground state.

WTVG will offer local election updates throughout ABC's prime, and will break in live as key races are called.

WTVG is in a ratings dogfight with WTOL in DMA No. 70. Trauring says Election Day is the one day a station is measured against its competition more than any other. "Everybody who's a journalist gets up for this particular day," he says. "It's what democracy is all about."