Local Broadcasters Launch NewCoin Ratings Service

Fox Television Stations, Tribune Media and Univision have joined forces with Timeline Labs to launch NewCoin, which they describe as a "data venture aimed at addressing deficiencies in local market television audience measurement." The mission of NewCoin, say the broadcasters, "is to harness the data gathering power of currently available and emerging technologies, in order to create a broader based measurement tool that will accurately measure audiences across the entire spectrum of linear and digital platforms."

"We believe the NewCoin initiative could lead to a much needed reliable and comprehensive audience measurement solution across all platforms," said Larry Wert, president of Tribune Media.

The Dallas market will be used to develop and test the service before it is scaled to other markets. Timeline Labs, cofounded by former Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson, helps media companies analyze and curate social media messages.

"We're taking a clean slate approach to fix the current ratings system's inability to measure the full TV audience," said Malcolm CasSelle, CEO of Timeline Labs. "Meaningful innovation can result from the collaboration of new technologies and data sources. Everyone at Timeline is pleased to be working with partner broadcasters and a multiscreen enabler like SeaChange to develop a comprehensive audience measurement solution."

Nielsen, the ratings measurement service of record, did not comment on short notice.

"We know our Hispanic audiences are driving media use on linear and digital platforms and are pleased to work with Timeline Labs to develop a much needed tool to effectively capture total media consumption," said Kevin Cuddihy, president of local media, Univision Communications.

Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, added, "We are glad to be partnering with Timeline Labs and expect that what works in Dallas will move to other local markets."