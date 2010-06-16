Local Broadcasters Bullish at SNL Kagan Conference

The mood was upbeat at SNL Kagan's TV and Radio Finance Summit in

Manhattan today, with local broadcasters clearly enjoying station

television's economic rebound. Kagan forecasted that 2010 broadcast

retransmission consent revenue would be $1.09 billion--well ahead of

2009's $762 million. The $1.36 billion forecasted for 2011 had them even

more optimistic.

Retrans dominated much of the morning

discussions. CBS Corp. Executive VP and CFO Joseph Ianniello discussed

CBS's increasingly vigorous retransmission gameplan in his opening

keynote at the Millennium Hotel, including pushing for half of

affiliates' retrans earnings. Asked about bypassing the affiliates

altogether and going straight to the MSOs, he said the network has no

interest in cutting out its local partners. "We're not looking to shrink

the ad pie," he said.

SNL Kagan research showed that CBS

will tally around $100 million in retrans in 2010. Its 209% retrans

increase from 2008 to 2009 was well above the industry average.

A

later panel, "The Outlook For TV Station Revenues and Valuations," looked

at the sometimes tricky nature of affiliates and networks working on

extracting retrans cash together. Fisher Communications President/CEO

Colleen Brown, for one, said working with the network on getting retrans

from the local pay TV services was a nightmare. "We did experiment with

it in a very small way," she said. "It was close to a disaster...it was

a disaster. In reality, it doesn't work."

Patrick

Communications Managing Partner Larry Patrick hosted that panel. The

panelists felt the networks often made unfair demands on their

affiliates. "There has to be recognition from the networks that they

can't put the affiliates out of business," said Kepper, Tupper and Co.

President John Tupper, a former Fox affiliates board chairman.

While

one analyst in the crowd asked about a leveling off of rebound revenue

heading into the second half of 2010, the TV Station panelists insisted

the picture from their seat continued to be rosy.

All also

agreed that mobile television was crucial to stations' long-term

viability. "We have a real opportunity with the spectrum," said Titan

Broadcast Management President Bert Ellis. "Broadcasters have got to get

this right."

The subsequent panel, "Developing Stations'

Digital and Mobile Revenue Streams," also cited the importance of mobile

television. Early findings from a mobile TV test in Washington, said Fox

Television Stations VP of Digital Media Ron Stitt, are "very

encouraging."

Sprint mobile consumers are receiving on-the-go

TV signals, for both broadcast and cable, on Samsung handsets.

"So

far, so good," said Stitt. "It's looking really, really promising."