Lobo leaves Miami for Tampa

Veteran broadcaster Dick Lobo will take over as president and CEO of WEDU(TV)

Tampa, Fla.

Lobo is best known for his 23 years with NBC, most recently as president and

general manager of WTVJ-TV Miami, where he began his career as a

reporter/photographer.

He has also worked in management at NBC's WMAQ-TV Chicago and WNBC-TV New

York, and he is a former director of the U.S. Information Agency's Office of

Cuba Broadcasting.