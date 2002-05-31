Lobo leaves Miami for Tampa
Veteran broadcaster Dick Lobo will take over as president and CEO of WEDU(TV)
Tampa, Fla.
Lobo is best known for his 23 years with NBC, most recently as president and
general manager of WTVJ-TV Miami, where he began his career as a
reporter/photographer.
He has also worked in management at NBC's WMAQ-TV Chicago and WNBC-TV New
York, and he is a former director of the U.S. Information Agency's Office of
Cuba Broadcasting.
