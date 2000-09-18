Lobbying for LPFM

Citizens' groups are asking senators to kill legislation that would derail the FCC's low-power-radio plan. Sen. Rod Grams (R-Minn.) and seven others have introduced a bill that would allow the FCC to roll out LPFM stations but only if they are four channels away from full-power stations. The bill, which mirrors House legislation that passed last spring, would require the FCC to run interference tests in nine markets for LPFM stations that are three channels away from full-power stations.

The Consumers Union and other LPFM advocates have called the bill a "false compromise pushed by the broadcast lobby." They favor a bill sponsored by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.) that would allow the service to roll out nationwide but would require the FCC to shut down any LPFM station that interferes with a full-power station.