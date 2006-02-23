Lobby Reformers Set Baseline

Media lobbyists take note:

A bipartisan group of senators working on lobbying reform have agreed on areas that should be part of reform legislation being marked up Feb. 27. The senators now in agreement include the once-sparring John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Barak Obama (D-Ill.).

According to the senators, part of any bill worked up in the various committes of jurisdiction should include, at a minimum:

• The public service, private industry "revolving door"

• Travel

• Gifts

• Improved disclosure

• Transparency in earmarks (a McCain priority)

• Strengthened ethics guidelines/training/enforcement.

