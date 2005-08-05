L&O Vet To Helm Wolf's New Drama

Rick Eid has signed a new two-year, seven-figure deal with Dick Wolf's Wolf Films and NBC Universal Television Studio to produce and develop Wolf’s new drama about young district attorneys in Manhattan.

Eid, who also serves as a co-executive producer on the original Law & Order, was a New York City-based attorney prior to his television career. He has served as supervising producer on CBS’ The Guardian, and was in the same role on the recently cancelled Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

The new show, which is still untitled, will use the Trial by Jury sets and is expected to begin production in the next two months. Wolf told reporters recently the show will be “much more of a character-driven show with closed episodes than a straight procedural.”