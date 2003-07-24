L&O gives Wednesday to NBC

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Wednesday night

with Fame and two episodes of Law & Order. The latter did the

heavy lifting: The finale of Fame was third across the key ratings

categories from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. EST.

CBS was second across most of the key categories, including households,

viewers and adults 18-34 and 25-54, with 60 Minutes II, Big

Brother and Cupid.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Big Brother was first among adults 18-49 and 25-54

and second among adults 18-34 behind Fox’s Paradise Hotel.

Fox was first for the night in that young-adult demo and second among adults

18-49.

ABC was third in households and fourth among adults 18-49 with My Wife and

Kids, George Lopez, The Drew Carey Show and special Favorite Stars:

Then & Now.

For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, total

viewers: NBC 9.8 million, CBS 7.8 million, Fox 6.7 million and ABC 6.2 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.2 rating/10 share, Fox 3.1/10, CBS 3.0/9 and ABC

2.5/8.

In the local Nielsen Media Research metered markets, UPN averaged a 1.9/3 (households) with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.

The WB Television Network averaged a 1.6/3 with Boarding House and Pepsi

Smash.