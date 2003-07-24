L&O gives Wednesday to NBC
NBC won households, total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Wednesday night
with Fame and two episodes of Law & Order. The latter did the
heavy lifting: The finale of Fame was third across the key ratings
categories from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. EST.
CBS was second across most of the key categories, including households,
viewers and adults 18-34 and 25-54, with 60 Minutes II, Big
Brother and Cupid.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Big Brother was first among adults 18-49 and 25-54
and second among adults 18-34 behind Fox’s Paradise Hotel.
Fox was first for the night in that young-adult demo and second among adults
18-49.
ABC was third in households and fourth among adults 18-49 with My Wife and
Kids, George Lopez, The Drew Carey Show and special Favorite Stars:
Then & Now.
For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, total
viewers: NBC 9.8 million, CBS 7.8 million, Fox 6.7 million and ABC 6.2 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.2 rating/10 share, Fox 3.1/10, CBS 3.0/9 and ABC
2.5/8.
In the local Nielsen Media Research metered markets, UPN averaged a 1.9/3 (households) with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
The WB Television Network averaged a 1.6/3 with Boarding House and Pepsi
Smash.
