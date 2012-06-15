LM Communications Acquires Louisville CW Affil

Lynn Martin, owner of LM Communications, is purchasing Louisville's CW affiliate WBKI, according to published reports. The seller is Fusion Communications.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

Martin owns radio stations in the southeast.

"I am very excited to purchase my first television station. I'm especially happy that my first acquisition serves the largest city here in my home state," Martin said in a statement published on Kentucky.com. "I believe WBKI has tremendous unrealized potential, and I plan to explore and utilize all opportunities available to me to elevate WBKI into a much stronger TV station that it's traditionally been."

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

LM Communications did not respond to an email seeking comment, on short notice, at presstime.