Lloyd leads ABC's Saturday a.m.

Led by Disney's Lloyd in Space, ABC's Saturday morning lineup was tops among the broadcast competition on Aug. 4.

ABC's lineup averaged a 2.1 rating/11 share in kids 2-11, according to Nielsen Media Research. The WB was second with a 1.9/10, Fox was third at a 1.7/9 and CBS was fourth at a 1.7/8.

Disney's Lloyd in Space was the top-rated show for the weekend in kids 2-11, averaging a 3.0/13.

- Joe Schlosser