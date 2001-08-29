Lloyd, Keenan nab CBS deal
Emmy-Award winning executive producers Chris Lloyd and Joe Keenan have
signed an overall development deal with CBS and have received a 13-episode
commitment from the network for a comedy series for fall 2002.
Keenan and Lloyd most recently served as executive producers on NBC's Frasier and they are also executive producers on Seven Roses, a comedy CBS currently has in development. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.