Lloyd, Keenan nab CBS deal

By

Emmy-Award winning executive producers Chris Lloyd and Joe Keenan have
signed an overall development deal with CBS and have received a 13-episode
commitment from the network for a comedy series for fall 2002.

Keenan and Lloyd most recently served as executive producers on NBC's Frasier and they are also executive producers on Seven Roses, a comedy CBS currently has in development. - Joe Schlosser