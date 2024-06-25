Lloyd Bucher Named VP/GM at Nexstar’s Philly Station

Lloyd Bucher has been named VP and general manager of WPHL Philadelphia, the Nexstar Media Group-owned The CW affiliate in the market. He succeeds Vince Giannini, who has retired. Bucher starts immediately and reports to Brandin Stewart, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Bucher was born and raised in Philadelphia. He’s been VP and general manager at WJZY-WMYT Charlotte, also part of Nexstar, for almost three years. Nexstar said he was behind the launch of the stations’ Queen City News branding, and spearheaded the creation and development of morning lifestyle show Positively Charlotte, which debuts this summer.

“Nexstar is extremely fortunate to be able to bring someone with Lloyd’s experience back to his hometown to manage the company’s broadcast and digital operations,” Stewart said. “Lloyd has been successful everywhere he’s worked and consistently driven growth in ratings, revenue and profit by seizing opportunities to forge new relationships with advertisers and marketers, creating and developing new programming, and deepening his connection to the local community. He will be a great leader for our Philly media businesses.”

Before his time in Charlotte, Bucher was VP and general manager at WPTV West Palm Beach from 2015 to 2021. He has also worked at stations in Miami and Philadelphia. He began his professional career as an attorney.

“I am grateful to Nexstar for bringing me back to Philadelphia, my hometown,” said Bucher. “I’m truly happy to be returning to a market I know well and looking forward to working with the broadcast and digital teams at WPHL-TV. This station has a long history of quality programming, special coverage of important local events and service to the community, and when you combine all that with the resources of Nexstar, you can create a lot of opportunity for success.”