Liza: Like mother ...
The news that Liza Minelli and husband David Gest were suing Viacom Inc.-owned VH1
over a remark in the New York Post by an unnamed
network executive regarding difficulties with their TV show (now canceled) set
off déjà vu alarms with public-relations pro Ted Faraone.
In the late 1950s, Minelli's mother, Judy Garland, and her husband and
agent, Sid Luft, sued CBS (now Viacom-owned) for a remark made by an unnamed
network source to a New York paper (the now-defunct Herald Tribune) regarding
difficulties with her TV show. In that case, columnist Marie Torre went to jail
to protect her source in what is generally considered the first imprisonment of
a journalist for refusing to testify.
