Liza: Like mother ...

The news that Liza Minelli and husband David Gest were suing Viacom Inc.-owned VH1

over a remark in the New York Post by an unnamed

network executive regarding difficulties with their TV show (now canceled) set

off déjà vu alarms with public-relations pro Ted Faraone.

In the late 1950s, Minelli's mother, Judy Garland, and her husband and

agent, Sid Luft, sued CBS (now Viacom-owned) for a remark made by an unnamed

network source to a New York paper (the now-defunct Herald Tribune) regarding

difficulties with her TV show. In that case, columnist Marie Torre went to jail

to protect her source in what is generally considered the first imprisonment of

a journalist for refusing to testify.