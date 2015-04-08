Liz Gateley to Head Programming for Lifetime

Liz Gateley is heading back to Lifetime.

Gateley, who early in her career worked in development at the network, has been named executive VP, head of programming, announced Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, Lifetime and A&E, on Wednesday.

In her new role, she will report to Sharenow and will manage the creation of all of Lifetime’s content, which includes movies, scripted series and non-fiction.

Gateley cofounded production company DiGa with Tony DiSanto in 2011, where she and DiSanto executive produced MTV’s Teen Wolf and worked on MTV’s Kesha: My Crazy Beautiful Life and Oxygen’s upcoming Player Gets Played.

“I am so excited to return to Lifetime,” said Gateley in a statement. “It's such a strong brand and one I know and love.”

The news came a day after Lifetime announced a partnership with the Bentonville Film Festival in which the winners of Best Film, Best Family Film and the Audience Award will have the chance to get a broadcast and development deal with Lifetime.