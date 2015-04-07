Lifetime Partners With Bentonville Film Festival

Lifetime announced on Tuesday (April 7) a distribution partnership with the upcoming Bentonville Film Festival (BFF), chaired by actress Geena Davis. The Arkansas festival was created to support women and diversity in entertainment and will run from May 5- 9.

Winners of BFF’s Best Film, Best Family Film and Audience Award will be guaranteed distribution. Lifetime will offer a broadcast deal to one of the winners as well as a development deal to a winning script or treatment.

Vudu is the fest’s digital partner.

“As Bentonville Film Festival quickly grows into a national movement celebrating new voices in media, Lifetime is thrilled to be a partner in helping open entertainment’s points of entry,” said Danielle Carrig, Lifetime’s senior VP, publicity and public affairs. “It is our priority at Lifetime to support filmmaking opportunities for women and artists from diverse backgrounds.”

Lifetime will also receive the BFF Impact Award.