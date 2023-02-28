LiveRamp Launches Facility For Secure Data Collaboration

LiveRamp said it has a new system that allows multiple parties to share data and collaborate in order to create more relevant ad campaigns while protecting individuals’ privacy.

The new module added to LiveRamp’s Data Collaboration platform, lets brands, publishers, retailers, platforms and data providers pull together insights and measure media return on investment.

Live Ramp said more than 20 clients have engaged with the new capability over the past year with early adopters including Ampersand, Dish Media, Snap, TelevisaUnivision, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Pinterest and the Albertsons Media Collective.

"With LiveRamp, we've increased the value we're able to extract from our important publisher relationships with Dish Media and others. The ability to safely and securely access and analyze more data has allowed us to better understand our customers and measure the true impact of our marketing activities. We plan to build upon this success and strengthen more of our media and retail partnerships," said Joe Keating, Analytics Director at Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“As more brands, agencies and publishers adopt clean room resolutions to tackle privacy challenges, it’s critical we find ways to make it more accessible to agencies and advertisers. LiveRamp helps solve this by reducing the complexity of the clean rooms through their suite of market tools in a meaningful way,” added Kent Tseng, VP Product Management, Advanced Advertising at TelevisaUnivision.

LiveRamp recently announced support for AWS Clean Rooms and an expanded partnership with Snowflake.

“The modern ecosystem demands interoperability, trust and accountability in order to thrive amid a labyrinth of partner requirements and regulatory and technical changes. LiveRamp is meeting this need by enhancing our data collaboration platform with new functionalities that traverse these requirements while supporting growing cloud adoption,” said .Kimberly Bloomston, senior VP of product at LiveRamp, Privacy-conscious and configurable, LiveRamp’s solutions are transforming the value of partnerships through an unprecedented value exchange that benefits everyone involved.” ■