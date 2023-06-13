LiveOne To Launch PodcastOne TV, a Video FAST Channel for Podcast Content

LiveOne said it plans to launch PodcastOne TV, a linear free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel that will carry the video content from the company’s podcasts.

The lineup will include The Adam Carolla Show; It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond; The InEvitable, produced in partnership with Motor Trend; Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain; Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe; Walk-Ins Welcome with Bridget Phetasy; You're Welcome with Michael Malice; from Negative to Positive with Pitbull and Keep It A Buck with Bobby Portis.

“With so many of our popular podcasts generating great video content, it made sense for us to launch a FAST channel to give the podcast fans even more access to our award-winning podcasters,” PodcastOne president Kit Gray said. “With the FAST channel market growing so rapidly, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to expand our distribution network.”

Working with MuxIP, Podcast One will be streaming on up to 60 outlets. MuxIP will enable PodcastOne TV to expand to viewers on Smart TVs and a wide range of other devices.

“We have seen the podcast market accelerate in recent years, but its opportunity to supercharge channel adoption through FAST is something that we think PodcastOne can leverage to the hilt,” said Tom Link, founder and CEO of MuxIP. “The range of content, and the audiences that they command are ideally suited for FAST; our FASTHub platform was made for this kind of business expansion.”

LIveOne acquired PodcastOne in 2020.